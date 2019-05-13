Three police personnel martyred, six injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Three police personnel were martyred and six others were injured in a blast in Satellite Town, Quetta on Monday.

According to the sources the blast took place near a police mobile killing three security personnel and injuring six.

Injured are being shifted to the hospital.

Security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Further investigation are underway.

The nature of the blast has not been known yet.

It is a developing story and will be updated as further information are received.