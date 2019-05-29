Scuffle broke out between PPP workers, police as Bilawal appears before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Clashes between the workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Police broke out when Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at NAB’s office in federal captial to record his statement in fake bank accounts case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at NAB headquarters, where workers chanted slogans in his favour. The PPP chairman left NAB headquarters after being questioned.

Water cannon were used by police to stop PPP workers from moving forward. A clash broke out at D-chowk,between PPP workers and police after which a large number of PPP workers were detained.

Bilawal after leaving the NAB office wrote a tweet full of gratitude towards his supporters and lambasted the government for oppressing the voice of their political opponents, thank you all for supportive messages. Will be leaving for NAB pindi shortly. Despite CJ Nisar announcing that I am innocent, govt has no tolerance for constructive criticism & opposition voices, continue to persecute political opponents. Luckily I’ve had a lot of practice