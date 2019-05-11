Security forces continuing clearance operation against three terrorists into PC Hotel Gwadar

In Gwadar, a security guard was martyred in firing of three terrorists who attempted forced entry into PC Hotel on Saturday.

According to ISPR, security forces have cordoned off the area and guests have been safely evacuated.

Terrorists encircled by security forces are in a staircase leading to top floor and a clearance operation is in progress.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

In a message, he instructed the law enforcement agencies to ensure protection of lives of guests staying at the hotel in Gwadar and other areas of the province.