Senate passes ‘The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Wednesday that government has upgraded thirty hospitals for the treatment of drug resistant TB patients with the financial support of Global Fund for TB.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati told the House during question hour that government is making all efforts to facilitate the masses in health sector.

Responding to another question, he said government is pursuing the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and making efforts for her repatriation to Pakistan.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi told the house that rules of quota during recruitment were not followed in previous governments. The Minister said that degrees of the employees of Karachi Port Trust will be verified and those possessing the fake degrees will be laid off from the job.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan responding to a question regarding SDGs goal of “zero hungers” told the house that ministry has developed thirteen projects with cost of 284 billion rupees over next five years. He said the projects will directly and indirectly cater to objectives of SDGs.

To another question, the minister said government is protecting interest of farmers and industry as well. He said government is fully supporting to increase the export of the country.

The Senate today passed “The Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019”.

The bill was introduced by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

The House will now meet again tomorrow at 11 in the morning.