Senators, MNAs briefed about country’s economic situation

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Senators and MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies held in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minster Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting was briefed about economic situation of the country and government’s policies for economic stability.

Later, talking to media, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Imran Khan expresses the resolve to protect people’s interests and strengthen country’s economy by challenging the forces of status quo through long term initiatives.

She said the Prime Minister also apprised parliamentarians about Pakistan’s agreement with IMF and Asset Declaration Law.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister asked the parliamentarians to visit their respective constituencies to ensure price control and supply of commodities in the market.