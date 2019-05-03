Shahbaz’s stepping down first part of the game: Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that Shahbaz Sharif’s stepping down was not something sudden but was the first part of the game and many more parts of the story would unfold with the passage of time.

He was talking to the media after the Senate session on Friday.

The JI Chief said that an NRO was not an issue for the rulers at all. Like the previous governments, the present rulers had also become expert in it. He said that true accountability could be carried out only by those whose hands were clean. The PTI government could not carry out true accountability because it included several persons wanted by NAB.

He said that many of the PTI’s own men lying in the background were shedding tears as their expectations regarding accountability had not been met.

He said that had the government been serious for retrieving the heaps of wealth of the Pakistanis lying abroad, it would not have to ask for IMF loan on humiliating terms.

Sirajul Haq said that the masses were groaning under price hike, and instead of trying to console them, the rulers were adding to their problems. He said that with the approach of the month of Ramazan, the prices of eatables had reached sky high and but the government was not in a mood to provide them any relief.

He said that instead of making promises, the government should announce substantial cut in the prices of food items. Besides, an effective system should be evolved to monitor the prices.

He said that in the west, on Christmas and Easter, the prices of food items besides several other items were reduced to facilitate the general public but our traders and businessmen earned undue profits on religious festivals.

The JI chief said that the appointment of Rana Tanveer as PAC Chairman and Khwaja Muhammad Aasif as the Parliamentary Leader was the internal matter of the PML(N).—INP