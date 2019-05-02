SHC rejects police report regarding four missing persons

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected a police report regarding four missing persons including a head constable of jail police.

A two-member bench of the SHC headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard a petition seeking recovery of four missing persons including a head constable of the jail police and his three friends, who had reportedly went missing in 2010 near the central prison Karachi. The bench summoned provincial home secretary on May 30.

The petition was filed in 2011 regarding the alleged disappearance of Lala Amin, a head constable of the jail police, and Ghazi Khan, Sher Afzal and Shiraz Khan from the jurisdiction of the New Town police station in 2010.

The police had informed the SHC that Lyari gangster Uzair Jan Baloch had allegedly killed the four missing’ persons after their abduction.

The Sindh police submitted a report before the SHC which said that a letter has been written to the Ministry of Defence for handing over the custody of Uzair Baloch.

The report claimed that all the four missing persons had been allegedly killed by Uzair and his accomplices and he had told this his in confessional statement recorded by a judicial magistrate.

