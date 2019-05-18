Sindh Assembly passes govt bill 2019 to revive police order 2002

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly during its session today passed government bill 2019 to repeal police act 1861 and revive police order 2002 amid strong protest by the opposition parties.

The bill was presented by convener of the select committee of the house, Ismail Rahu on which member belonging to opposition benches protested against the bill and tore up its copies.

Opposition members gathered in front of the dice of the Speaker and chanted slogans against the bill.

Later, members belonging to main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, MQM Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance walked out from the House.

Talking to media men in front of Sindh Assembly, opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Kunwar Naveed Jameel and Shehryar Mahar said the opposition will challenged the bill in the court of law.