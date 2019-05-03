Sindh CM urges IRSA to fulfill Sindh intent

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the proposal of WAPDA for storage of water in Mangla Dam, instead of Tarbella would be accepted subject to fulfilment of Sindh’s intend.

The WPDA authorities have proposed water storage in Mangla Dam, instead of Tarbella. The outflows of mangla would be restricted and the resultant shortfalls to Punjab would be compensated from CJ and TP Link Canals.

He took this decision on Friday while presiding over a here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Irrigation Nasir Shah, CM Special Assistant on Irrigation Ashfaq Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Special Secretary Irrigation Aslam Ansari and other concerned officers.

Special secretary Irrigation Aslam Ansari briefing the chief minister said that a meeting of Advisory committee of IRSA was held in the first week of April to discuss water availability and regulation pattern during Kharif 2019.

In the meeting the WPDA representative contended for restricting storage in tarbella Dam to level of 1430 ft upto June 30, 2019 on account of some work going on to facilitate power generation.

The representative of Sindh expressed reservations on the contention of WAPDA on the grounds as follows:

The first phase of receipt of water at rim stations is attributed to snow melting which is partly utilized for sowing of cotton crop, seedlings for paddy crop and storage in reservoirs to maintain consistency in release downstream.

The second phase of receipt at rim station is attributed to glacial melting during June and July.

The third phase of receipt is attributed to glacial melting augmented by monsoon rains during end of July and august which is mainly retained in dams for utilization during forthcoming Rabi season.

During the interim period of phase one and two from June 10 to July 10 dip in inflows is experienced which is compensated by releases from dams.

This period happens to be paddy transplantation season. Thus, it is desirable to maintain Tarbela Dam at 1450 ft level to ensure supply of irrigation water during transplantation and maturity of newly transplanted crop.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government would give concurrence to the proposal of Wapda on some terms and conditions. The terms and conditions as spelt out by the chief minister are:

Indent by Irrigation department downstream Chasham be awarded priority over transfer of water to Jhelum-Chanab system.

Chashma reservoir be kept at brim full of above 648 ft to cover up dip inflows for consistency in fulfilling indents by Sindh Irrigation. In case of depressed receipt at rim station provision of water to Sindh be c ensured by releases from Mangla reservoir, unconditionally. —INP