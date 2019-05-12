SKMCH gets record Rs. 200 m, Imran thanks people

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday thanked all the donors who donated 200 million rupees at a fundraising Iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust in Lahore.

The prime minister tweeted that all zakat donations were only used to give free treatment to the poor cancer patients.

Earlier speaking at the event Saturday evening the prime minister had said that Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar had been equipped with radiation facility making it the best hospital in upper region of the country.

He said the groundbreaking for SKMCH of Karachi would soon be held that would be built as a hospital of international standard.

He said at SKMCH, both the poor and rich patients were treated equally and resolved that the government hospitals would also be uplifted to the same standards. —NNI