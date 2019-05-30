Sohai Ali and Osman Khalid Butt appreciated post Surkh Chandni teaser

ARY has released teaser of its upcoming drama, Surkh Chandni which has amazed viewers.
The drama has some powerful cast including, Sohai Ali, Osman Khalid Butt, Mansha Pasha, Hassan Ahmed and Asad Siddiqui
Surkh Chandni highlights the sensitive issue of acid attack and what victim of acid attack goes through.
The story revolves around a couple, Sohai and Osman that are soon to be married. Sohai is attacked with acid on the day of her Nikkah.
Her family accuses her of having an affair and she is put in isolation after the attack.
Osman Khalid Butt shared that how emotionally challenging his character was.
Content warning: acid attack, graphic imagery
Surkh Chandni, perhaps the most emotionally devastating play I’ve done, premieres soon only on ARY Digital.
Directed by Shahid Shafaat
Written by Asma Nabeel
Starring… https://t.co/RuaA0FoHXS
— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 29, 2019
Many celebrities appreciated the trailer of Surkh Chandni.
-by Aghna Noor