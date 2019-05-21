Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas once parted ways.

Singer Joe Jonas of “Jonas Bothers” and “Game of Thrones” fame Sophie Turner, who got married earlier this month, revealed that they once had parted their ways right before their wedding in Las Vegas.

Sophie, the 23 year old actor revealed in her latest interview with UK Times that she and Joe have parted ways for good just a day before their wedding.

She stated, “It was worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, “Never mind”.

Sophie who plays the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones says that Joe had suggested that they should part their ways until she loves herself as much as she loves him.

She further said that, “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,”

-by AGHNANOOR