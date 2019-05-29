Special aircraft to bring back 320 Pakistanis from Malaysia today

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines will bring home Pakistani nationals lodged in Malaysian jails, but stuck due to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

The Prime Minister issued special directives to arrange return of these detainees so that they may be able to join their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari will receive Pakistani prisoners released by the Malaysian government.

He told APP that government had provided them legal and financial assistance for their repatriation.