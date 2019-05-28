Special aircraft to bring back over 320 Pakistanis from Malaysia tomorrow

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines will bring home 320 Pakistani nationals lodged in Malaysian jails, but stuck due to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries.

There are over 320 Pakistani nationals in the Malaysian jails who have completed their sentence term and were unable to be repatriated as direct flights got suspended in the last week of February this year owing to the regional situation.

The Prime Minister issued special directives to arrange return of these detainees so that they may be able to join their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.