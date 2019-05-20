State Bank announces new monetary policy

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan has announced new monetary policy on Monday citing inflationary pressure and recent exchange rate depreciation.

According to the details State bank of Pakistan has raised its interest rate to 12.25 percent from 1.5 percent.

According to the Central Bank of Pakistan the inflationary pressure will continue during the current fiscal year and will increase in next fiscal year.

Foreign exchange reserves decreased to $8.8 billion.

“In SBP’s view, the recent movement in the exchange rate reflects the continuing resolution of accumulated imbalances of the past and some role of supply and demand factors,” said the central bank.