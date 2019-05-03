Sudden reshuffling of PAC leadership to impact parliamentary proceedings: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was an important body in the parliament and sudden reshuffling of its house leadership would impact parliamentary proceedings.

Qureshi went on to say that change of guard in the Pakistan Muslim League-N is their internal matter, however, when there is a talk of change of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, this becomes a significant issue.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said according to reports Rana Tanveer will be made PAC chairman while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be made leader of the opposition.

He asked if the PML-N leadership will take parliament and nation into confidence regarding the changes in parliamentary leadership. Shah expressed hope that answers to these questions will be given in the National Assembly.

The minister said that National Parliamentary Committee on National Security also has Shahbaz Sharif as its member. He said speculations are rising regarding the possibility of a deal by the PML-N.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed hope that answers to these questions will be given in the National Assembly. He also said that Shehbaz was not anymore talking about returning to Pakistan. If he had health issues then he should leave the post of Leader of the Opposition as well, he said. “We are not bound with the decision of the opposition for the PAC chairman,” he said.

To a query, he said Asad Umar was an integral part of the PTI. Nobody could raise a finger on his honesty and acumen, he added.

Earlier today, addressing a ceremony, Qureshi claimed that India is intensifying strain relations with Pakistan, adding that Pakistan showed responsible attitude with patience regarding issues with India.

Highlighting achievements of the PTI government on foreign policy front, he said Pakistan played a role for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, opening of Kartarpur corridor, and reinvigorated relations with China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia and Iran.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan secured financial assistance from friendly countries to overcome its balance of payment issue. He said agreement on second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and signing of Free Trade Agreement with China will contribute significantly to socio-economic development of the country.

He said Saudi Arabia has committed twenty billion dollars investment in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Malaysia are also eyeing on investment in various sectors in the country.

Regional progress will bring employment opportunities and exchange of latest technologies on easy instalments, he went on to say.

The minister said concerted efforts are being made to promote tourism, and new visa regime has been introduced to this effect. —NNI