Summers and Heat Stroke

Heat stroke also known as Sun Stroke, is a condition that occurs as a result of your body overheating.

If left untreated it can lead to brain damage, organ failure and the worst death!

One should consult a doctor, if they feel symptoms of heat stroke.

These symptoms are:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

What causes Heat Stroke?

Dehydration reduces your body’s ability to sweat and to maintain a normal temperature.

Long term exposure to heat.

Wearing clothes that don’t allow sweat to evaporate.

How to prevent Heat Stroke?

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that allows sweat to pass easily.

Drink extra fluids. Stay hydrated, drink fresh juices instead of soda and fizzy drinks.

Avoid going outdoor in extreme heat.

Monitor your heart rate. Be aware of heat stroke symptoms.