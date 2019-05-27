Supreme Court hears cases through e-court system

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in Pakistan’s judicial history, the Supreme Court used e-Court system on Monday as lawyers presented their arguments from the SC’s Karachi Registry.

A three-member bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard cases through the e-court system.

Utilising the system, lawyers presented their arguments from SC Karachi registry through video link. Initially, the e-court system will be available in SC Islamabad and Karachi registry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the e-court system would be instrumental in dispensing swift justice at a low cost.

During the proceedings, the pre-arrest plea for bail of murder suspect Noor Mohammad was approved.

The suspect was named in a murder case in 2014 in Shadabpur, said the CJP, adding that he was not involved in the murder.

The CJP said eyewitnesses said that unknown men carried out the killing. The Sindh High Court had not made a decision on bail from 2016 to 2019.

The CJP remarked that the new system is a big step in the field of technology which will provide immediate justice to the people at less cost.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa paid tribute to Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Masheer Alam – members of the IT committee. He also lauded the efforts of the NADRA chairman.

It is worth mentioning here that the e-Court system connects the apex court to its registries in the provinces through the latest technology.—NNI