Surat fire incident: Death toll rises to 20

Massive fire broke out in Surat yesterday in Sarthana area.

The fire broke at a coaching centre, located at 3rd and 4th floor of Takshashila complex.

Video went viral on internet, seeing teenagers jumping off the building trying to escape.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has put the figure at 20. “As per the information received, 20 students have died in the fire. Many others were injured and shifted to a hospital,” Nitin Patel told in an interview to a leading news portal of India.

Students, mostly teenagers, died “either due to suffocation or jumping off from the complex”, the deputy CM said.

He further added, “We have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. We will not spare those found guilty,”.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar, Bhumi Pednekar took to their social handles to express their condolences.

-by Aghna Noor