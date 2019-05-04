Home / Business / Tesla boosts capital raise to $2.7 billion, Musk buys more stock

Tesla boosts capital raise to $2.7 billion, Musk buys more stock

The company said in a filing that it had increased its offer to 3.1 million shares, rising to 3.5 million including a tranche for underwriting banks, from an initially planned 2.7 million, priced at $243 per share.