Home / SCI-TECH / Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ engaged in Florida fatal crash: report

Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ engaged in Florida fatal crash: report

TESLA.jpg

Preliminary data showed the Tesla driver engaged "Autopilot" about 10 second before the crash and that the device was active at the time the vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor semitrailer, the National Transportation Safety Board said.