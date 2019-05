PADIDAN: Rescue work is in full swing to restore Railway traffic on main line near Padidan, where thirteen bogies of a freight train derailed on Friday morning.

According to Railway sources, the incident suspended rail traffic on the main line.

The sources said, the Down track (Lahore to Karachi) will become operational by evening.

On the other hand, senior railway authorities have directed the concerned officials to provide maximum facilities to the passengers suffering due to the incident.