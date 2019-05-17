Thomas Markle turns soft

After the birth of Archie, the first born of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s father has turned soft and has grabbed people’s attention once again.

In an interview with The Sun Thomas Markle said,” I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour,”

He further added, “God bless the child, and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen,”

Previously he accused his daughter Meghan that she has ghosted him.