Three children burnt to death, man scorched in Lahore house fire

LAHORE: Three minor children were burnt to death while one person was scorched due to fire in a house in the provincial capital on Friday-Saturday midnight.

According to details, fire initiated as children were playing with match sticks which swept third floor of the house located in Model Colony area of Lahore.

The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the house with in no time resultantly three minor children including Um e Habiba 05, Ali Hassan 04, and three-year-old Um e Fatima were burnt to death while in an attempt to save the children, their uncle Imran was scorched.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Punjab Chief Minister expressing deep grief over the death of three children in the tragic incident has directed the officials concerned for extending every possible assistance to the bereaved family.