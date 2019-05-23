Time has come to send this incompetent government home: Shahid Khaqan

LAHORE: Former Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have decided to forget their differences to protect the interest of the masses.

Talking to media outside Kot Lakhpat jail he said that the time has come to send this incompetent government home as their policies have been failed and the economy has been collapsed.

He said that Pakistan is passing through tough economic conditions and by keeping the difficulties of masses in mind the PPP and PML-N have decided to form an alliance.

The former premier also said that the date of the APC will be decided by Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a joint course of action will be decided after the gathering.—INP