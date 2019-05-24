Tips to study like a pro

Paying attention is the key:

Make sure you are sitting in a good seat. Pay attention to what teacher says. Don’t let anything distract you. Practice to focus.

Take notes :

Start to write down facts taught in class. Take notes in clear hand writings and use easy words for your better understanding.

Make schedule:

Be organized. Make a proper time table so there is no place for mess.

Have intervals:

“All work and no play make jack a dull person”. Don’t do this to you self. Studying is a good thing but don’t burden yourself or otherwise you will loose your interest.

Ask for help:

If there is something that you are unable to understand, ask for help! There is no shame if you don’t understand anything.

Ask your teacher, parents or any other mentor to help you out.

Make sure you are getting enough sleep:

Your brain needs time to digest information. Give your brain enough time to relax.

Remember a healthy body means a healthy brain.

So if you want your brain to function properly, have enough amount of sleep.

-by Aghna Noor