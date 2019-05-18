Tribal culture, traditions to remain preserved even after merger with KP: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that tribal culture, traditions and way of living will remain preserved even after merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing elders of now merged FATA districts in Peshawar on Saturday, he said before war on terror the system of tribal areas was working smoothly and people would get justice.

He said the new system will work in parallel with the old system.

He said alternate dispute resolution system worked well in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five years and it will also be implemented in merged tribal districts.

He said the local government system is also close to the older system that worked in tribal areas for a long time.

He said every village will be provided funds and people will be empowered at the grass root level.

The Prime Minister said with the increased number of seats, the people of tribal areas will get more representation in both federal and provincial governments.

He said the tribal people have given huge sacrifices for the peace in motherland and all their issues will be resolved.

He appreciated the role of tribal elders and leaders and said they preserved peace in their areas.—PPI