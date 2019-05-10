Troubles would mount for PM Imran after Eid: Wassan

KARACHI: Manzoor Wassan, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader known for mystic dreams and political predictions, predicted on Friday troubles would mount for Prime Minister Imran Khan after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court (SHC), he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has controlled Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a reference to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s divisive statements, he said his statements are a conspiracy to divide the country.

Wassan said Maryam Nawaz will take part in the next general elections in lieu of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding the PML-N supremo could get relief from courts in one month or so.

In a statement earlier on April 30, the PPP leader had said a conspiracy was being hatched to sabotage the prevailing peaceful environment in Karachi.

Talking to journalists, Manzoor Wassan predicted that soon a crackdown would be launched against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He further said that references would be filed against the leadership of MQM-Pakistan during the crackdown.

The former interior minister Sindh said that MQM had divided into five groups and added that soon seven more groups would emerge in the party.

Manzoor Wassan said that MQM-Pakistan’s statement about division of Sindh came after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised voice for rights of provinces. He said that some forces were compelling MQM-Pakistan to issue statements about division of Sindh.—NNI