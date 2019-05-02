Two more protesters die following Venezuela clashes

CARACAS: Two more opposition demonstrators, both minors, have died from injuries sustained in clashes with Venezuelan security forces, the opposition said Thursday, bringing the death toll in two days of unrest to four.

A 14-year-old, Yoifre Hernandez, died after being hit by gunfire during May Day clashes in Caracas, lawmakers and family members said.

They said the other youth, Yosner Graterol, 16, died after he was shot during unrest in the northern town of La Victoria on Tuesday.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said at least 15 children between the ages of 14 and 17 were injured in the first day of the street protests on Tuesday and deplored that children were “being exposed to injury and harm.”

“I urge all those involved to take immediate measures to protect children from any type of violence,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

To help children cope with the stress of violence, UNICEF said it had set up “child friendly spaces” in Caracas, Zulia and other locations across the crisis-wracked Latin American country.

The clashes followed a failed uprising Tuesday by a group of military personnel rallied by opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries.—AFP