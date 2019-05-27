Two terrorists killed as security forces foil terror bid near Quetta airbase

QUETTA: Security forces on Sunday night foiled a terror bid at an airbase in southwestern Balochistan province, according to media reports.

Four terrorists opened fire at a police check post near Samangli airbase in Quetta late at night. Two terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire while two managed to flee.

Security sources said that the area has been cordoned off to search for the escapee terrorists.

The dead bodies of the terrorists killed in the exchange of fire have been shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.—INP