Unregistered industrial units can get themselves registered by paying 2% tax by June: Shabbar

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the government will make legislation and take steps against the sales tax unregistered manufactures from July this year.

The Chairman FBR said there are 341,000 electricity and 7,000 gas industrial consumers, but only 38,000 industrial units are registered in sales tax.

Shabbar Zaidi said the government wants to facilitate the business community while enhancing the tax net.

He said industries should get themselves registered in sales tax. He said no complaint of harassment has been received about payment of taxes.