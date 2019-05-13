US stocks open sharply lower on China trade retaliation

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dived early Monday after China announced new tariffs on US goods and reports from China signaled other possible retaliatory measures, including reducing Boeing orders.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 450 points, or 1.7 percent, at 25,498.22.

The broad-based S&P 500 also dropped 1.7 percent to 2,831.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2 percent to 7,743.91.

On Monday, China said it will increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods from June 1, striking back after Washington announced plans last week to tax almost all Chinese imports.

The editor of the party-owned Chinese newspaper Global Times said on Twitter that Beijing was considering additional actions, including dumping US Treasuries, ending US agricultural purchases and reducing orders for Boeing airplanes.

Boeing shares fell 2.4 percent.

Monday’s retreat indicated greater worry among investors that talks between the United States and China could fall apart. US stocks had risen Friday following the conclusion of trade talks after both sides vowed to keep talking, even as they failed to strike a deal after months of back-and-forth.

Among other companies, Uber Technologies shed 6.5 percent in its second trading session after faltering Friday in a market debut and closing below its initial public offering price. —AFP