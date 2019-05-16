US stocks rise on solid earnings, data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Thursday following solid US data and better-than-expected results from Dow members Cisco and Walmart.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 percent at 25,856.44.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 2,877.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also climbed 0.9 percent to 7890.28.

Stocks had also risen Wednesday following reports that the Trump administration would hold off for six months on imposing tariffs on auto imports.

The afterglow from that and other more benign-sounding trade news again lifted stocks Thursday, although “trading sentiment can change on a dime,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

US home construction data for April topped analyst expectations and jobless claims dipped from last week, according to data released Thursday.

Analysts also pointed to better-than-expected profits from Dow members Cisco Systems and Walmart that lifted shares by 5.1 percent and 3.6 percent respectively. —AFP