World Press Freedom Day being observed today

World Press Freedom Day is being observed today.
This year’s theme is “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation.”
In his message on the occasion, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said a free press is essential for peace, justice sustainable development and human rights. He said no democracy is complete without access to transparent and reliable information.
He said free press is the cornerstone for building fair and impartial institutions, holding leaders accountable and speaking truth to power.