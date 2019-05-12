Wrestler Silver King dies after collapsing in the ring

LONDON: Mexican wrestler Silver King, best known for playing the villain in the film “Nacho Libre”, has died after collapsing during a show in London, the venue said Sunday.

The masked wrestler, 51, real name Cesar Gonzalez, was taking part in The Greatest Show of Lucha Libre event at the Roundhouse on Saturday.

He was reprising his role as the villain Ramses from “Nacho Libre”, the 2006 sports comedy film starring Jack Black.

Footage showed him being pinned down by opponent Juventud Guerrera, who then celebrated his victory before others came to Silver King’s aid when he remained flat on his back on the canvas.

“Last night Silver King sadly lost his life during an event at the Roundhouse,” the north London venue said.

“At this stage the details are still being investigated so we don’t have more information we can share.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and all of the Lucha Libre team.”

The London Ambulance Service said the first medics arrived five minutes after being called at 10:21pm (2121 GMT).

“Sadly a person died at the scene,” a spokeswoman said.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were treating his death as “non-suspicious”.

Lucha Libre wrestling sees competitors wear elaborate costumes and colourful masks.

Silver King was a former World Championship Wrestling luchador.

Ex-WCW president Eric Bischoff said: “I am saddened to hear about the passing of Silver King. Like so many of the great Luchadores that helped Americans appreciate Lucha Libre and make Nitro the success it was, he will be missed. Thank you and RIP.” —AFP