ISLAMABAD: Fifteen lawmakers of Punjab assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence on Saturday.

Special Assistance to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq has confirmed there meeting.

He confirmed that 15 MPAs of the PML-N met the PM at Banigala for one and a half hours. “CM Punjab had brought them over. They expressed full confidence in PM and the CM.”