3 terrorists killed after attack on Police Lines in Loralai: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed after an attack on the Police Lines area in Balochistan’s Loralai district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, “Three suicide bombers attempted to target police in Loralai. The suicide bombers were effectively checked by the police at the entry gate. One suicide bomber was killed by the police at entry point while two others managed to get inside Police Line and were killed.”

The military’s media added, during the exchange of fire, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the other was killed by security forces.

“FC and Quick Response Force immediately reached the site and cordoned the area. Police Constable Allah Nawaz was martyred while two other constables were wounded. The police line compound has been cleared by the security forces,” ISPR added.

Earlier in the day, three armed attackers entered the Police Lines area where an examination was being held

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Loralai Jawwad Tariq, when the on-duty policemen tried to stop the men from entering the area, the men starting firing. When the police retaliated, the men blew themselves up. —NNI