An earthquake measuring five point zero on Richter Scale jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning.

According to Meteorological office, the epicenter of earthquake is located twenty kilometers away from Batagram.

The jolts are felt in Abbottabad, Swat, Shangla, Mingora, Battagram, Nowshehra and Peshawar.

There were no immediate reports regarding life or property losses.