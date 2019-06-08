8 police officers killed in car bombing in Afghanistan

KABUL: In Afghanistan, eight police officers were killed and seven others wounded in a suicide car bombing that targeted a police station in Ghazni province.

Official sources said blast happened when a hijacked military vehicle packed with explosives struck to provincial Reserve Police Force station in Esfandi area, some 6 km to the provincial capital Ghazni city.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and several others wounded after serial bomb blasts rocked capital Kabul on Sunday.

The spokesman of Ministry of Interior Affairs said first blast occurred at 07:50 a.m. local time after a bomb struck a running bus in Police District 5.

The targeted bus was carrying Burhanuddin Rabbani Education University lecturers and staff members.

The second and third blasts came after police, rescue team, people and reporters arrived at the site.

No group has claimed the incident yet.