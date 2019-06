MURREE: Ninety tourists stuck inside cable car in Patriata, Murree have been rescued after 10 hours.

The tourists were enjoying the view of hill station sitting in chair lifts when strong winds derailed the rope of the cable car on Saturday evening around 5:00 o’clock.

All twelve of the cable cars kept on dangling in the air. After rain ended and strong winds subsided, the rescue operation began and tourists were rescued.

The administration said that the cable service has been suspended.