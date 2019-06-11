AC grants 10 days physical remand of Zardari

During the court proceedings, NAB requested 14-day physical remand of the PPP co-chairman, which was opposed by Zardari’s counsel Farooq H. Naek. Naek said that arrests warrants and the grounds for Zardari’s arrest were not provided to them.

“We are finding out the reasons for [his] arrest right now,” he said.

NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court that fake bank accounts were opened with the help of bank officials. Abbasi added that Zardari had been arrested and his remand is necessary for further investigation.