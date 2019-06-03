Aehsun tallish responds to criticism

Suno Chanda aired on hum TV last year and it won hearts of people immediately.

Famous for its comic timings and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair-Arsal and Ajia played by Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz respectively.

People liked it very much that they demanded season 2 of it.

On popular demand the makers were back with the second season of Suno Chanda this Ramadan.

But it seems like that things are not in favor of Suno Chanda this time.

Suno Chanda 2 has been receiving a lot of criticism since the day it went on air, from fans spotting silly mistakes to big blunders in scene. More over people are angry that their favorite couple Arsal and Jia is not getting enough screen space.

Earlier, Nadia Afgan who plays Shahana in Suno Chanda responded to criticism and said that Suno Chanda comprises of huge cast and it’s difficult to get all actors together.

But seeing the situation, Director Aehsun Talish stepped in to address the issue and said that “There is a complete new campaign against Suno Chanda… it is to malign Suno Chanda in every manner,” he asserted. “Every character in this play is there for a reason according to the story suggested by the writer and the content unit behind the script who have no intentions whatsoever to reduce or sabotage their own play by not giving enough time to the protagonists Arsal and Ajia. It is how the story progresses most of the times where the supports are given due time to enhance a sequence in the timeline of the story ahead.”

He added,“So, Arsal and Ajia lovers stay put and keep your calm. Suno Chanda is about Arsal and Ajia,” he concluded.

-by Aghna Noor