Afghan peace conference ‘Lahore Process’ to be held at Bhurban today

Heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisor to Afghan President will participate in the conference. In all, fifty seven delegates are expected to attend the moot including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, senators and members of Afghan parliament. The Lahore Process will discuss different areas including connectivity, trade, economy and health. It will also discuss the issue of repatriation of Afghan refugees who have been living in Pakistan for the last four decades.

The delegates will give proposals on future course of action for Afghanistan.

The conference will provide an opportunity to increase people to people contacts between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The meeting will increase confidence building between the two neighbors.

The conference is being held before the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan on Thursday next.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will host a banquet in honor of delegates. The conference participants will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.