Afghan President lauds Pakistan’s efforts for peace process in Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace process in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue playing its role for peace in Afghanistan with sincerity, good intentions and open heart.

He said Afghan people have suffered a lot due to the instability prevailing in Afghanistan for decades.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan always emphasized on result-oriented talks believing that this is the only way to establish durable peace in Afghanistan.

The Minister expressed confidence that the Afghan President’s visit to Pakistan will bring the two countries closer and strengthen bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to implement the already decided strategy of peace and brotherhood for betterment and welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

They exchanged views to enhance bilateral economy, trade and investment and promote cooperation in communications, energy, culture and people to people contacts.