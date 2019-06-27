Afghan President meets Shehbaz, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif played an important role for peace and stability in the region.

He said this in his meeting with Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. On the occasion, the Afghan president condoled the death of former first lady and Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and conveyed his good wishes for the former PM. Sources said that Ashraf Ghani lauded the projects of the PML-N.

In his discussion with Shehbaz Sharif, Ghani said that he met the opposition leader in 1980 for the first time and their relation grew stronger with every passing day.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif while thanking the Afghan president for inviting them over for a meeting despite tough schedule welcomed him for his visit.

He said that lasting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan is everyone’s dream, adding that people of both the countries have suffered a lot due to war in Afghanistan.

The PML-N president went on to say that Pakistan is second home of Afghanis, adding, “we do not even consider as Afghan president but also consider you as our brother and also respect.”

The opposition leader further said also conveyed Nawaz Sharif’s good wishes to Ghani.

Shehbaz while paying tribute to Afghan president said that you are not only the Afghan president but also an education expert, social scientist, writer and statesman. “You [Ashraf Ghani] have played a key role in promoting peace in Afghanistan and region,” he added.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met Afghan president and welcomed him for the visit.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests. On the occasion, Bilawal expressed his good wishes for Afghan peace process. Farhatullah Babar and Sherry Rehman were also present in the meeting. —NNI