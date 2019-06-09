Afghan Special Forces destroy Taliban headquarters in Kunduz

KABUL: The Afghan Special Forces conducted an operation in northern Kunduz province and destroyed a headquarters of Taliban.

The military officials said Sunday that the Special Forces also destroyed explosives and military equipment during the same operation.

The Special Forces also conducted a similar operation in Faryab province and killed 2 Taliban fighters.

According to military officials, the operation was conducted in Pashtun Kot district of the province.

The anti-government armed militants including Taliban have not commented regarding the operations so far.

This comes as the Afghan armed forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations against anti-government armed elements in restive areas of the country.

The security situation in some districts of Kunduz province has deteriorated during the recent years.

Taliban militants are active in some areas of the province and often conduct terrorist related activities.

In the meantime, the Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations against the anti-government armed groups in this province.

Similarly, the U.S. forces also conduct regular airstrikes in restive parts of the country to suppress Taliban and other anti-government militants.—NNI