Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir is the on screen couple that we all adore.

The actors left their fans surprised by announcing their engagement.

Ahad took to his instagram and wrote a sweet message announcing his engagement with Sajal.

They shared screen space in “yaqeen ka safar”, after that there was news of them being a couple.

Friends and fans poured congratulatory messages after the engagement was announced.

-by Aghna Noor