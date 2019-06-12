Ahad raza mir bags international nomination for Hamlet

Pakistani heartthrob, Ahad Raza Mir has been a theatre actor before he debuted on silver screen and now he has bagged an international nomination for his role in Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Aangan famed actor has been nominated for The Betty Michell Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama for his portrayal as Literature’s most famous prince.

The actor told, “I was called back to play a lot of roles I wanted to take on but couldn’t, and the calls would keep coming,” the actor shared earlier. “That means that I still have a home here. People think of me enough to go, ‘Hey, let’s give him a call and see if he wants to play a role. This time, for Hamlet, it worked.”

“I wanted to return to the stage as I haven’t been on it in so long! I also just wanted a challenge and to be honest with you, when I’m in Pakistan, I’m just at my house because if I go outside it can be kind of hectic at times. While I love taking selfies and I love my fans, I just needed this break,” he added.

-by Aghna Noor