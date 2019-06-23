Airports charges to be received in Pakistani rupees instead of dollars

ISLAMABAD: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a notification to charge passengers in Pakistan rupees instead of dollars.

According to the CAA, the spokesperson said an amount of 20 dollars were charged to the passengers traveling abroad but the passengers were burdened after rising and fall off in value of the dollar so the CAA decided to charge the amount in Pakistani rupees.

The CAA added the passengers will be charged Rs 2800 as airport charges.

The CAA while issuing the notification has also informed all the operating airlines in the country. —INP