Akshay Kumar’s 2012 hit action film Rowdy Rathore to get a sequel

Rowdy Rathore is getting a sequel, confirmed a close source.

Shabinaa khan who co-produced Rowdy Rathore along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke to media that, “We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and InshaAllah, it will feature Akshay in the lead.”

She complimented Akshay on his versatility, “Right from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Padman, his films has ample of humor. He can manage anything and everything and is one of the only all rounder we have in the industry today,”

She also confirmed that the film is in its pre-production stage and will go on floors later this year.

-by Aghna Noor